Photo 2861
Holiday 23
Bell ornament. This used to be on our tree when I was a kid and now it is on my tree and is a lovely remembrance of when I was young.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3793
photos
186
followers
168
following
783% complete
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
Tags
ornament
,
bell
,
memories
,
dec19words
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Such fond memories that must bring.
December 23rd, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely festive bell - so lovely to have a Christmas ornament full of happy memories !
December 23rd, 2019
Barb
Very pretty presentation! I love my ornaments that have survived many a year!
December 23rd, 2019
