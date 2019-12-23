Previous
Next
Holiday 23 by mittens
Photo 2861

Holiday 23

Bell ornament. This used to be on our tree when I was a kid and now it is on my tree and is a lovely remembrance of when I was young.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana Ludwigs ace
Such fond memories that must bring.
December 23rd, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely festive bell - so lovely to have a Christmas ornament full of happy memories !
December 23rd, 2019  
Barb
Very pretty presentation! I love my ornaments that have survived many a year!
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise