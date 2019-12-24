Sign up
Photo 2862
Holiday 24
"The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.
---from the poem, "Twas the Night Before Christmas
This is at my daughter's house.
I can't believe Christmas is tomorrow. It sure came up fast.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
christmas
,
mantle
,
lights
,
stockings
,
tis the season
,
dec19words
