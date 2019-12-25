Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2863
Holiday 25
Merry Christmas!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3795
photos
186
followers
168
following
784% complete
View this month »
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
celebrations
,
nativity
,
dec19words
Merrelyn
ace
Merry Christmas Marilyn :)
December 25th, 2019
bkb in the city
Merry Christmas to you as well Marilyn
December 25th, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Merry Christmas Marilyn
December 25th, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely - happy holidays
December 25th, 2019
gloria jones
ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours, Marilyn.
December 25th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close