Photo 2864
Holiday 26
Poinsettias.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3796
photos
186
followers
168
following
784% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
poinsettias
,
dec19words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A pretty shot - what is Christmas without a poinsettia !!
December 26th, 2019
Barb
Absolutely gorgeous! Fav
December 26th, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Beautiful close up of these lovely flowers.
December 26th, 2019
