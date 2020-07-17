Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3043
Sunset
This is from a couple of weeks ago.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
5
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
sunset
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful colors and silhouette.
July 17th, 2020
Mave
Even the telegraph pole looks good
July 17th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Beauty of nature. The telegraph pole adds interest.
July 17th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
So nice. We’ve had some great sunsets recently too.
July 17th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of the sunset's colors and light
July 17th, 2020
