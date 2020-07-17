Previous
Sunset by mittens
Sunset

This is from a couple of weeks ago.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
mittens (Marilyn)


@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors and silhouette.
July 17th, 2020  
Mave
Even the telegraph pole looks good
July 17th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Beauty of nature. The telegraph pole adds interest.
July 17th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
So nice. We’ve had some great sunsets recently too.
July 17th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of the sunset's colors and light
July 17th, 2020  
