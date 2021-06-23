Previous
Trees 23 by mittens
Trees 23

23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a pretty tree! I'd love to see a closeup of the blossoms. Almost looks like a catawba tree. Tell me if this isn't it - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=290
June 23rd, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
What a gorgeous tree!
June 23rd, 2021  
