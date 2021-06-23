Sign up
Photo 3349
Trees 23
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
2
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4416
photos
190
followers
164
following
917% complete
View this month »
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
junetrees21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a pretty tree! I'd love to see a closeup of the blossoms. Almost looks like a catawba tree. Tell me if this isn't it -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=290
June 23rd, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
What a gorgeous tree!
June 23rd, 2021
