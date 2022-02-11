Previous
Flash of Red 11 by mittens
Flash of Red 11

Shape.
These are part of a set of glasses that were my mom's and they are very special to me.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
mittens (Marilyn)

Lou Ann ace
So beautiful! The memories make them even more dear I know.
February 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely shot of your treasures!
February 11th, 2022  
