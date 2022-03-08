Sign up
Photo 3570
A couple of cows
I like the fluffiness of the white one.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
6
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4685
photos
188
followers
159
following
978% complete
View this month »
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
Latest from all albums
3567
1077
3568
1078
3569
1079
3570
1080
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cows
KWind
ace
Great shot. Love the composition and how the big one is staring at you.
March 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of mother and lamb , a lovely composition ! fav
March 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great capture :)
March 8th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
March 8th, 2022
bruni
ace
Cute little black one.
March 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great expression.
March 8th, 2022
