A couple of cows by mittens
A couple of cows

I like the fluffiness of the white one.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
KWind ace
Great shot. Love the composition and how the big one is staring at you.
March 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of mother and lamb , a lovely composition ! fav
March 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great capture :)
March 8th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
March 8th, 2022  
bruni ace
Cute little black one.
March 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great expression.
March 8th, 2022  
