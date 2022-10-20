Previous
Next
Autumn 5 by mittens
Photo 3785

Autumn 5

20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1036% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful shot, composition...looks like a quiet rural area
October 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful rural scene. Love the fences and textures.
October 20th, 2022  
Harry J Benson ace
Good composition, lighting, and positioning
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise