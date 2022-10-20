Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3785
Autumn 5
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4981
photos
184
followers
164
following
1036% complete
View this month »
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
15th October 2022 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-landscapes
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful shot, composition...looks like a quiet rural area
October 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful rural scene. Love the fences and textures.
October 20th, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Good composition, lighting, and positioning
October 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close