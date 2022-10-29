Previous
Autumn in the park 1 by mittens
Autumn in the park 1

We recently visited a park to take some pictures and I will share some of them with you. I hope you are not getting tired of my fall pictures.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful tree, such a beautiful colour.
October 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely colours
October 29th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
October 29th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
October 29th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colours!
October 29th, 2022  
