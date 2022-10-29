Sign up
Photo 3794
Autumn in the park 1
We recently visited a park to take some pictures and I will share some of them with you. I hope you are not getting tired of my fall pictures.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
5
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful tree, such a beautiful colour.
October 29th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely colours
October 29th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
October 29th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
October 29th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colours!
October 29th, 2022
