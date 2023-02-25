Previous
Flash of red 25 by mittens
Photo 3910

Flash of red 25

This was taken at the beginning of February. It's been warmer ever since. I think we're skipping winter. LOL
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
mittens (Marilyn)
Michelle
Lovely frosty capture
February 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Looks very cold, but lovely!
February 25th, 2023  
