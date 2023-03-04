Sign up
Photo 3917
Escaping
This deer was lying in my backyard and I opened the window very slowly and carefully hoping she wouldn't hear me but she did and took off so fast. I managed to get a couple of quick shots of her.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
deer
