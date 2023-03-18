Previous
They are back by mittens
Photo 3931

They are back

The gnomes are back. LOL I can't go to a store without running into them.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
Diana ace
they are wonderful, I would love to have one! Fabulous find and shot.
March 18th, 2023  
essiesue
CUTE!
March 18th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Yipee, I love gnomes!
March 18th, 2023  
