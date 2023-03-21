Previous
Sunset by mittens
Photo 3934

Sunset

This was taken at the beginning of March.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
KWind ace
Lovely!
March 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful layers and silhouettes.
March 21st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
How neat that the sky created a perfect diagonal!
March 21st, 2023  
Helene ace
great composition
March 21st, 2023  
