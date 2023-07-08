Sign up
Previous
Photo 4042
A cow
Spotted a field of cows on one of our drives.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
2
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
ace
Love those eyelashes, lovely shot.
July 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 8th, 2023
