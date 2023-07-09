Previous
Soft and yellow by mittens
Soft and yellow

I can't remember the name of these flowers. This shot was taken in June as the flowers are finished now.
mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
Lou Ann ace
How lovely.
July 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
How beautiful!
July 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Perfect title and capture, such gorgeous little flowers.
July 9th, 2023  
