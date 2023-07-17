Sign up
Previous
Photo 4051
Some pretty flowers in sepia
Just playing with tones on this one.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
7
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5319
photos
176
followers
158
following
1109% complete
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
gloria jones
ace
Neat composition and sepia tones
July 17th, 2023
Barb
ace
Love the sepia tones! Pretty photo.
July 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely presentation and nice bokeh, but I do miss the crispness of the colour tones - white or pink? I am a stickler for colour!!!
July 17th, 2023
Lesley
ace
It works so well
July 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and lovely bokeh.
July 17th, 2023
Tia
ace
Love the sepia tones. Reminds me of a botanical drawing. Great bokeh too.
July 17th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
July 17th, 2023
