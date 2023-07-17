Previous
Some pretty flowers in sepia by mittens
Photo 4051

Some pretty flowers in sepia

Just playing with tones on this one.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat composition and sepia tones
July 17th, 2023  
Barb ace
Love the sepia tones! Pretty photo.
July 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely presentation and nice bokeh, but I do miss the crispness of the colour tones - white or pink? I am a stickler for colour!!!
July 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
It works so well
July 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and lovely bokeh.
July 17th, 2023  
Tia ace
Love the sepia tones. Reminds me of a botanical drawing. Great bokeh too.
July 17th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
July 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise