Previous
Photo 4066
Summer fun in the creek under the bridge
Taken at a park. The bridge is a covered bridge which I have taken pictures of before.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
3
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, love the colours.
August 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a wonderful perspective!
August 2nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
A classic scene.
August 2nd, 2023
