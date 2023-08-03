Sign up
Previous
Photo 4067
Some trees and the sun
I love trees. Thank you very much for stopping by.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
2
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Lisa Brown
ace
a lovely contrast of light and shadows. looks to be a very serene scene
August 3rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Very lovely
August 3rd, 2023
