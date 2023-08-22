Previous
Pretty tree by mittens
Photo 4086

Pretty tree

I'm seeing these everywhere right now and some of them look like bushes and some look like trees. Maybe it's how they are pruned.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
mittens (Marilyn)
Lisa Brown ace
It's beautiful, that's for sure
August 22nd, 2023  
Monica
It's very pretty
August 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
It's gorgeous. It looks like a Lilac but with way more flowers!
August 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Is it a snowball tree pretty
August 22nd, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
It’s beautiful!
August 22nd, 2023  
