Photo 4086
Pretty tree
I'm seeing these everywhere right now and some of them look like bushes and some look like trees. Maybe it's how they are pruned.
22nd August 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Lisa Brown
It's beautiful, that's for sure
August 22nd, 2023
Monica
It's very pretty
August 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
It's gorgeous. It looks like a Lilac but with way more flowers!
August 22nd, 2023
Dawn
Is it a snowball tree pretty
August 22nd, 2023
Mark St Clair
It’s beautiful!
August 22nd, 2023
