Scenic by mittens
Photo 4093

Scenic

A scenic shot in Pennsylvania taken on one of our rides.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags ace
Beautiful landscape!
August 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely view of the countryside!
August 29th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely cspture of this beautiful landscape.
August 29th, 2023  
