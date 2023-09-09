Previous
Layers in the sky by mittens
Photo 4104

Layers in the sky

This was taken about a week ago. We never got rain from these clouds.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Very nice layers. Rain a-comin'......but then not.
September 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful clouds!
September 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What thunderous looking cloud - but then they passed you over !
September 9th, 2023  
