Previous
Photo 4117
Burning bush
I think that's what it's called. It gets very red in the fall.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
4
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Corinne C
ace
A lovely name for a lovely bush
September 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool name specially with colour of leaves
September 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
It seems perfectly named, beautiful shot and colours.
September 22nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
September 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
