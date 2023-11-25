Sign up
Previous
Photo 4180
Not much of a barn anymore
I think I've taken a picture of this barn before.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
6
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5458
photos
173
followers
156
following
1145% complete
View this month »
Views
14
Comments
6
6
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Beverley
ace
Great details - maybe one day it’ll be renovated.
November 25th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Super find. Great shot and pov.
November 25th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice capture, though.
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Love these old buildings!
November 25th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
November 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Partly a skeleton , but a photographer's delight!
November 25th, 2023
