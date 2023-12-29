Previous
Holiday 29 by mittens
Photo 4214

Holiday 29

29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So many selfies, what a great idea and lovely festive shot.
December 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
December 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely!
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise