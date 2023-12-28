Previous
Holiday 28 by mittens
Photo 4213

Holiday 28

My Christmas tree.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
December 28th, 2023  
essiesue
The colors in your photo are beautiful (as is your tree)
December 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise