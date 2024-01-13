Previous
Sky with a bird in a tree by mittens
Photo 4229

Sky with a bird in a tree

Some days this January I'm going to use sky photos I took in my first year here on 365 Project and fix them up a little to share again.
This one is from April, 2011.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise