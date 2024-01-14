Sign up
Photo 4230
My Spirea bush
With a little snow on it.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Mags
ace
Those lovely brown tones do stand out in the snow. =)
January 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
An abundance of beautiful snowy leaves. Lovely
January 14th, 2024
