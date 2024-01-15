Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4231
Leaves with holes in them
I thought they were unusual and pretty. This was taken at a garden center. I think it was called something like a Swiss Cheese plant.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5517
photos
170
followers
153
following
1159% complete
View this month »
4224
4225
4226
4227
4228
4229
4230
4231
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Oh it's so lovely and so green!
January 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful plant and capture.
January 15th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice closeup and detail
January 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close