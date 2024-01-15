Previous
Leaves with holes in them by mittens
Photo 4231

Leaves with holes in them

I thought they were unusual and pretty. This was taken at a garden center. I think it was called something like a Swiss Cheese plant.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh it's so lovely and so green!
January 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful plant and capture.
January 15th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice closeup and detail
January 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise