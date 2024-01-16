Sign up
Previous
Photo 4232
Pennsylvania winter scenic
Took this last week before we got snow.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
8
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5518
photos
170
followers
154
following
1159% complete
View this month »
4225
4226
4227
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Love the curving hills and cloudscape.
January 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely valleys
January 16th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely view
January 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and landscape, it probably looks great with snow too.
January 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely landscape in spite of the cold Winters colour of the fields
January 16th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice land and sky landscape
January 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
January 16th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Back then I thought how drab everything looked being so brown. Now I wish the drabness was back. At least it was a warm drab. 😊
January 16th, 2024
