Pennsylvania winter scenic by mittens
Photo 4232

Pennsylvania winter scenic

Took this last week before we got snow.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
KV ace
Love the curving hills and cloudscape.
January 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely valleys
January 16th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely view
January 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and landscape, it probably looks great with snow too.
January 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely landscape in spite of the cold Winters colour of the fields
January 16th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice land and sky landscape
January 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful scene
January 16th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Back then I thought how drab everything looked being so brown. Now I wish the drabness was back. At least it was a warm drab. 😊
January 16th, 2024  
