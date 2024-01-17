Previous
Sky and sun on buildings by mittens
Photo 4233

Sky and sun on buildings

Some days this January I'm going to use sky photos I took in my first year here on 365 Project and fix them up a little to share again.
This one is from April, 2011.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nicely done
January 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely sunlight and shadow on your scene.
January 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great perspective.
Thanks Marilyn for your kind comments yesterday!
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise