Snowy day by mittens
Photo 4236

Snowy day

We had a snowy day yesterday. We got around 3 to 5 inches.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
January 20th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
My grandfather lived in a heavily wooded area and I loved waking up in the morning and see the trees completely covered in fresh blanket snow.
January 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Snow and fir trees go so well together.
January 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful sight ! fav
January 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful snowy scene!
January 20th, 2024  
