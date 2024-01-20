Sign up
Previous
Photo 4236
Snowy day
We had a snowy day yesterday. We got around 3 to 5 inches.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
6
5
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5522
photos
170
followers
154
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
January 20th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
My grandfather lived in a heavily wooded area and I loved waking up in the morning and see the trees completely covered in fresh blanket snow.
January 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Snow and fir trees go so well together.
January 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful sight ! fav
January 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful snowy scene!
January 20th, 2024
