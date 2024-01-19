Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4235
A pink rose
From a bouquet that my husband gave me for our anniversary.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5521
photos
170
followers
154
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured
January 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
A stunning rose beautifully captured, such a lovely colour and petal detail.
January 19th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautifully presented
January 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful rose and beautifully capture Great shot.
January 19th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
January 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close