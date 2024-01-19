Previous
A pink rose by mittens
Photo 4235

A pink rose

From a bouquet that my husband gave me for our anniversary.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
January 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning rose beautifully captured, such a lovely colour and petal detail.
January 19th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautifully presented
January 19th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful rose and beautifully capture Great shot.
January 19th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
January 19th, 2024  
