Previous
Photo 4267
Flash of Red 20
Negative space.
A log floating in a lake.
Thank you so much for your kind comments and favs. I appreciate them so much.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A nice capture of the log !
February 20th, 2024
