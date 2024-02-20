Previous
Flash of Red 20 by mittens
Photo 4267

Flash of Red 20

Negative space.
A log floating in a lake.
Thank you so much for your kind comments and favs. I appreciate them so much.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A nice capture of the log !
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise