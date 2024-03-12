Previous
Some pretty lights by mittens
Photo 4288

Some pretty lights

This was a display at a store. I'm temped to go back and buy one.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I would be too- they're so pretty!
March 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
March 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a springtime look.
March 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise