Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4292
Cooper's Hawk
At least I think it's a Cooper's Hawk.
I was so excited to spot this guy on the sign when we were driving by and I actually had my DSLR camera in the car with me. My husband stopped the car and I snapped a few pictures and he didn't move.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5583
photos
170
followers
145
following
1175% complete
View this month »
4285
4286
4287
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, good that hubby was able to stop.
March 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a super shot , and so clear
March 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
March 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture!
The bird looks so assured!
March 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
The bird looks so assured!