Cooper's Hawk by mittens
Cooper's Hawk

At least I think it's a Cooper's Hawk.
I was so excited to spot this guy on the sign when we were driving by and I actually had my DSLR camera in the car with me. My husband stopped the car and I snapped a few pictures and he didn't move.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, good that hubby was able to stop.
March 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a super shot , and so clear
March 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
March 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture!
The bird looks so assured!
March 16th, 2024  
