Previous
Roses by mittens
Photo 4304

Roses

Took this shot at a supermarket.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bouquet, I would have taken it home ;-)
March 28th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Beautiful blooms.
March 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ooh how beautiful and velvety
March 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise