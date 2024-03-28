Sign up
Previous
Photo 4304
Roses
Took this shot at a supermarket.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bouquet, I would have taken it home ;-)
March 28th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Beautiful blooms.
March 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ooh how beautiful and velvety
March 28th, 2024
