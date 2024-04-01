Previous
Pieris flowers by mittens
Photo 4308

Pieris flowers

This bush is in my front yard. It's one of my favorites.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helene ace
beautiful
April 1st, 2024  
Mallory ace
I love your pov, this is just so beautiful
April 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
So pretty…
April 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise