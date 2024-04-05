Previous
Sky 5 by mittens
Sky 5

My one subject challenge is the sky.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
Lovely shot through the mirror.
April 5th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture
April 5th, 2024  
