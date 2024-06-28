Previous
A country building by mittens
Photo 4395

A country building

Looks like it needs some help.
Have a great weekend everyone.
I love all your pictures.
mittens (Marilyn)

Diana
A fabulous find and capture, I guess the shrubs and trees live there now. You find such amazing buildings and barns Marilyn, nothing like that here.
June 28th, 2024  
Chris Cook
Nature is taking it back.
June 28th, 2024  
