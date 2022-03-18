Previous
Blue 3 by mittens
Blue 3

The Blue Angels performing at an air show several years ago.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana ace
Oh this is so beautiful, perfect timing and capture.
March 18th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
See you can do it too! My first thought was “I don’t remember uploading that one!” - that’s because I didn’t! Super capture!
March 18th, 2022  
