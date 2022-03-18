Sign up
Photo 1090
Blue 3
The Blue Angels performing at an air show several years ago.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
2
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
blue
,
rainbow2022
Diana
ace
Oh this is so beautiful, perfect timing and capture.
March 18th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
See you can do it too! My first thought was “I don’t remember uploading that one!” - that’s because I didn’t! Super capture!
March 18th, 2022
