Photo 1123
Warm spring day
My granddaughter and her friend and puppy dog Nukka relaxing under a tree in my backyard on one of our rare warm days in April this year.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Idyllic setting under the dappled trees !
April 28th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Nice candid shot. Looks so relaxing, just sitting in the shade and chatting.
April 28th, 2022
