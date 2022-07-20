Previous
Next
Ornamental grass by the water by mittens
Photo 1145

Ornamental grass by the water

Taken by the bay at Lake Erie.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise