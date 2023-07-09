Previous
Callapsed by mittens
Photo 1231

Callapsed

Whatever this was is not standing anymore.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
‘Reconquered’ by nature
July 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
But it had a strong roof!
July 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such an interesting find and capture. I wonder what it was?
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise