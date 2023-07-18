Sign up
Previous
Photo 1232
Water pump
This is the same church that is in my main album. The water pump was so interesting looking.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
1
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5321
photos
176
followers
158
following
337% complete
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
1232
Diana
ace
It looks really antique, lovely find and shot.
July 18th, 2023
