Evening view from my patio
For Darkroom's weekly theme of "end of day."
Relaxing on my patio at the end of the day.
20th July 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
It looks so peaceful, lovely capture and clouds.
July 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
Sounds like a perfect way to end the day. Thanks for joining us here in the darkroom.
July 20th, 2024
