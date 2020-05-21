Sign up
Photo 566
Uh-oh !
A bit of a misadventure at the local post office as I was out for my walk today! Fortunately there didn’t seem to be any major damage.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Shirley (mjmaven)
@mjmaven
mittens (Marilyn)
Oh dear. That doesn't look good. I'm glad there was no major damage.
May 21st, 2020
