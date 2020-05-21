Previous
Next
Uh-oh ! by mjmaven
Photo 566

Uh-oh !

A bit of a misadventure at the local post office as I was out for my walk today! Fortunately there didn’t seem to be any major damage.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Shirley (mjmaven)

@mjmaven
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh dear. That doesn't look good. I'm glad there was no major damage.
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise