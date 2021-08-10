Sign up
Photo 873
Flourishing Ferns
No idea what variety but these ferns make a beautiful woodland carpet and are especially abundant with all the rain we had in July
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
1
Shirley
ace
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
1437
photos
47
followers
81
following
239% complete
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
the second year and more
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th August 2021 1:23pm
Barb
ace
Beautifully-filled frame! Fav
August 11th, 2021
