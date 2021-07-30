Previous
Susquehanna River by mjmaven
Photo 868

Susquehanna River

One view of the river in Pennsylvania. We saw this when we took a break from driving while on our road trip to Maryland. It was a pretty little park & very peaceful after all the highway driving.
30th July 2021

@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
