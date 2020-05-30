Previous
Can you see me? by mjmaven
Photo 574

Can you see me?

Saw ‘Bigfoot’ on our walk today (AKA Daryll if you’ve seen that TV commercial!)
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Shirley (mjmaven)

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yikes! LOL Cool shot.
May 31st, 2020  
